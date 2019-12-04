Image copyright Google Image caption Stratford-upon-Avon hospital is one of the trust's four main sites

A hospital trust has been rated outstanding following a recent inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust (SWFT) was upgraded from its previous rating of 'good' by inspectors.

The "great compassion and kindness" of staff and strong leadership, was highlighted by the CQC.

SWFT's chief executive said the trust had a national reputation for being one of the best providers of healthcare.

The trust, which runs four main hospital sites in Warwick, Leamington Spa, Stratford-upon-Avon and Shipston-on-Stour, was found to have a "clear vision" for the future when inspectors visited between 20 August and 25 September.

In its report, the CQC also highlighted that the trust's leaders "had the experience, commitment, integrity, skills and abilities to run a high quality and proactive service that was fully patient-centred".

The joined-up approach to services was also praised by inspectors, who reported staff worked collaboratively locally and nationally and also with other organisations.

"I have always been proud to be the CEO of this Trust, but reading the CQC's report I feel prouder than ever," chief executive Glen Burley said.

"We have developed a national reputation for being one of the best providers in the world's best healthcare service."

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.