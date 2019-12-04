Image caption There were no reported injuries, police said.

A man has been arrested after shots were fired from a flat window in Coventry city centre.

The area was cordoned off after reports of gunshots being fired in Broadgate, a main thoroughfare through the city, on Tuesday evening.

Shoppers were directed through the square by police. A man in his 20s was arrested two hours later on suspicion of possessing an imitation weapon.

There were no reported injuries, West Midlands Police said.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.