Coventry Broadgate evacuated as shots fired from window
Part of Coventry city centre has been cordoned off after reports of a man firing a weapon from a window.
Armed police have been called to the scene in Broadgate and casings recovered suggest the man was using a blank firing pistol, West Midlands Police said.
The square in the city centre is a main thoroughfare and officers are redirecting members of the public.
There are no reports of any injuries, a spokesperson for the force added.
