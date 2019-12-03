Image copyright Google Image caption Rachel Smith was a resident of Overslade House Care Home in Rugby

A jury has failed to reach a verdict in the trial of a senior nurse who was accused of neglecting a care home resident who later died.

Catalina Ferchiu, 54, of Rugby, denied wilfully neglecting Rachel Smith, 87 at Overslade Care Home in the Warwickshire town.

The case was adjourned ahead of a further hearing on 10 December.

The Crown Prosecution Service has not yet announced if there will be a retrial for Ms Ferchiu, of Pool Close.

