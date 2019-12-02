Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Saskia Jones wanted "to help the world"

A woman who was stabbed to death in the London Bridge attack was a "fearless warrior" determined to do good, friends have said.

Saskia Jones, 23, from Stratford-upon-Avon, was killed by convicted terrorist Usman Khan, 28, as she attended a prisoner rehabilitation event .

Her friend Sebastian Lefeuvre described the Cambridge University graduate's death as senseless.

"She was just the most perfect soul and she's gone," he said.

Ms Jones and Jack Merritt, 25, who was also killed at the Cambridge University organised conference, are being remembered at a vigil and service in London.

Mr Lefeuvre, who had been friends with Ms Jones since they were teenagers, said he met her at a gym, adding she was as "relentless" with her workouts as she was in other areas of life.

"She had the drive and determination to become something," he said.

"At 23 years old she had accomplished things that people hadn't done in their lifetime."

Image caption Sebastian Lefeuvre said Ms Jones saw the best in people

Ms Jones studied criminology at Anglia Ruskin University before doing a masters at Cambridge University, where she carried out voluntary work with inmates at HMP Grendon.

She was applying to become a police officer.

Colleen Moore, a criminology lecturer at Anglia Ruskin who became her friend, described her as a "lovely woman" who was "fearless and a warrior".

"She stood out above everyone - partly because she wanted to, she wasn't afraid to say anything," she said.

"There was no fooling her. She was really funny, she had a wicked sense of humour, she was cheeky and she was mischievous."

Image caption Colleen Moore said Ms Jones was passionate about criminology

Mr Lefeuvre said the death of his friend "doesn't make sense".

"I just feel really, really sad. Usman Khan got a second chance and Saskia didn't and that's it," he said.

"She hadn't even entered the real world yet. She was a young women ready to just get out there - and she's dead."

Jake Partridge, another friend from Stratford who knew Ms Jones from gym training, said she was quiet until you "got to know her".

"She was loud then, she was vibrant," he said.

"She'd have a joke with you and would put you in your place when you were wrong."

Image copyright Bloxham School Image caption Bloxham School, which released this picture of Saskia Jones as a pupil, said she would be remembered for her generosity and kindness

He said he was "heartbroken", adding: "It's not fair, this world has changed."

Bloxham School near Banbury, where Ms Jones had attended, said it was "deeply shocked and saddened" by her death.

"Saskia was a much loved member of our community and will be remembered fondly for her generosity, kindness of spirit and commitment to serving others," it said.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Flowers were left near the scene of the terror attack

Holy Trinity Church in Stratford-upon-Avon held a minute's silence and has opened a book of condolence.

