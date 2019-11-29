Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Abid Mohmood has been jailed after killing a boy aged two

An uninsured driver who killed a two-year-old boy and seriously injured his mother has been jailed.

Umar Akhalwaya and his mother Hawa were were struck in Stoney Stanton Road, Coventry on 8 April 2018.

Abid Mohmood, 41, of Coventry, admitted causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving and causing death by driving whilst uninsured.

He was imprisoned for seven years and two months at Warwick Crown Court.

Ms Akhalwaya and her children had left a relative's address and crossing the road to where their car was parked when they were struck, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

Mohmood, a married father, was speeding at 59mph in a 30mph road, when he hit the pair, the CPS added.

They suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital, where the toddler died.

Mohmood, who remained at the scene after the crash, originally denied all three counts against him but later changed his plea.

Image caption Umar Akhalwaya died after being hit on Stoney Stanton Road in Coventry in April 2018

Jason Corden-Bowen from the CPS said: "Despite denying this offence, Mohmood never put forward a case other than to say he did not think his driving was dangerous.

"He only changed his plea on the day of trial, adding to the pain he has already inflicted on Hawa and her family.

"The loss they have described is heart-wrenching and our thoughts are with them all at this time."

