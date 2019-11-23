Coventry & Warwickshire

Boy stabbed in chest as fight 'spills into' McDonald's in Coventry

  • 23 November 2019
The restaurant Image copyright Google
Image caption Police say the disorder outside the restaurant spilled inside

A 17-year-old boy has been stabbed during an outbreak of disorder that spilled into a McDonald's restaurant.

Police were called to the fast food chain on Cross Cheaping in Coventry at 20:15 GMT on Friday after trouble flared between a number of youths.

The boy was stabbed in the chest but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, West Midlands Police said.

CCTV is being checked and officers remain at the scene on Saturday.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites