Image copyright Guide Dogs Image caption The Guide Dogs charity arranged for Neve to meet her hero Craig Revel Horwood

A teenage dancer who has refused to be held back by sight loss has impressed a Strictly Come Dancing judge who branded her "a real star".

Neve Allen is 13 and has lived with complex eye conditions since she was born prematurely at 28 weeks.

The dancer, from Coventry, said "turns and things" could be challenging as she used a cane, however her mum said she "doesn't let it hold her back".

Craig Revel Horwood said she was "the embodiment of a fabulous dancer".

Image copyright Helen Taggart Image caption Neve has been passionate about dance since she was four-years-old

"She is talented, resilient and unafraid to try new things, despite having some extra challenges to navigate," he said.

Neve has been dancing since she was four years old and spends several hours a week practising ballet, tap, modern and acro - a style that combines dance with acrobatics.

"Mum gets quite annoyed with me tapping on the kitchen floor," she said.

Image copyright Helen Taggart Image caption Strictly super-fan Neve saw Strictly on tour with her mum Helen earlier this year

She has had particular challenges with turns because of one of her eye conditions, Nystagmus, which meant her eyes would start to shake, making her feel dizzy.

"I do as much as I can," she said.

"To Neve, everything she does is normal, she doesn't see it as a big deal," her mum Helen Taggart said.

"She can be quite shy but she is just so resilient."

The Guide Dogs charity, which has helped Neve learn to get about more independently, surprised her with a trip to Elstree studios to meet her Strictly Come Dancing heroes.

After meeting, Mr Revel Horwood said he had no doubt Neve could achieve "anything she wants in life, both on and off the dance floor".

The teenager said the judge "definitely inspired me to keep dancing".

