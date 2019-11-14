Image copyright Google Image caption The university said it would reimburse the flight costs of those affected

Exchange students currently studying in Hong Kong have been called back to the UK by their university over fears for their safety.

Students from the University of Warwick have been "strongly urged" to return as "it is no longer appropriate" for them to remain, its student newspaper said.

The cost of flights will be reimbursed, it said.

It follows an escalation in tensions between protesters and police, with a number of clashes around universities.

Student newspaper The Boar, which first broke the news, said an email sent to students stated the university had been "closely monitoring the developing situation in Hong Kong" and it had "reached the decision... that is is no longer appropriate for our students to remain".

"Warwick is now strongly urging you to curtail your period of study or work placement abroad and to return to the UK, or wherever you are usually resident, as soon as possible," the email continued.

Classes cancelled

In a statement, the university said: "Like several other UK universities we are contacting Warwick students and staff in Hong Kong and offering them the opportunity to return to the UK and are advising them to do so."

The University of Nottingham said it had also offered flights home to any students concerned about their safety.

On Wednesday, the Chinese University of Hong Kong said it would cancel classes for the rest of term after a violent stand-off between police and protesters.

In a statement published the same day, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office said there had been "clashes around a number of universities, with a particular focus at the Chinese University of Hong Kong in Sha Tin" adding that students "should avoid areas where protesters are gathered" and "take extra care when moving around the campus".

