Ryan Willoughby-Oakes died at the scene of the crash

A man has been found guilty of driving dangerously and causing the death of a teenage cyclist.

Ryan Willoughby-Oakes, a trainee electrician from Coventry, was 17 when he was hit and killed on Binley Road in the city on 5 October last year.

Tajinder Singh Rai, 37, of Chelney Walk, Coventry, denied causing his death by dangerous driving but was convicted at Birmingham Crown Court.

He will be sentenced at the same court on 19 December.

