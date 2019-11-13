Image copyright Paul Beard Image caption In sentencing Dale McCarthy and Jay Drage, the judge said the pair had conducted themselves in a way far removed from superheroes

Two men dressed as Superman and Batman for a party where they punched and kicked three others have been jailed.

Dale McCarthy, 19, from Warwickshire, punched two Barclays employees in the foyer of Sports Connection in Ryton-on-Dunsmore, Coventry, on 7 December last year.

Jay Drage, 20, also of Warwickshire, kicked another employee. Both admitted affray.

McCarthy was jailed for nine months while Drage was sentenced to 12 months.

The men had been attending a 40th birthday party at the venue at the same time as a Christmas party was being held for Barclays bank staff in a different function room onsite, Warwick Crown Court heard.

The pair had headed out of their party to have a cigarette before a confrontation erupted in the foyer area.

CCTV footage played in court showed how McCarthy, of Montague Road, Rugby, who was dressed as Superman, punched a Barclays employee on the stairs leading to the function rooms.

While the victim was bleeding he then punched the victim's colleague who was trying to help.

As venue staff then tried to make McCarthy leave, he "stamped or jumped" on one of his victims after knocking them to the floor, prosecutor Ian Windridge said.

Drage, of Warwick Road, Wolston, who was dressed as Batman, then landed a "substantial kick" to another man before leaving the venue.

The man was taken to hospital and told he had suffered a small brain bleed and cuts to his face.

Simon Burch, defending, described what happened as "a moment of complete madness" adding "mercifully he was wearing soft trainers".

During sentencing, Judge Anthony Potter said: "You may have been dressed as superheroes but the way you conducted yourselves was far from fitting so far as the reputations of Superman and Batman are concerned."

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.