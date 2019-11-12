Image copyright Warwickshire Police Image caption Walker, 19, of The Grove, Bedworth, was found guilty of causing death by careless driving at Warwick Crown Court last month

A driver who caused the death of his friend who "slipped off" the bonnet of his moving car has avoided jail.

Garret Hurst, who was 19, died in June 2018 after becoming trapped under Harrison Walker's Ford Fiesta in a Nuneaton pub car park.

Walker, now 19, of The Grove, Bedworth, was found guilty of causing death by careless driving at Warwick Crown Court last month.

He was given a 12-month sentence suspended for two years.

Walker was 17 years old when he decided to drive off with Mr Hurst on the bonnet of his car in the car park of The Crows Nest pub, on Crowhill Road, on 3 June last year.

Mr Hurst suffered "devastating injuries" after falling beneath the vehicle's wheels, including a broken spine, a fractured skull and severe bleeding on his brain, the Warwickshire force added.

He died in hospital three days later.

"The decision by Harrison to start driving the car with Garret on the bonnet changed their lives forever.

"He didn't have to drive off," PC Matt Morrall said.

Image copyright Google Image caption Mr Hurst suffered "devastating injuries" after falling off Walker's car bonnet in a pub car park, police said

Walker was also disqualified from driving for three years, handed an eight-month curfew and ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work. He received a 10-day rehabilitation requirement and told to pay £1,000 in prosecution costs.

In a statement released to police following sentencing, Mr Hurst's parents said: "The difficulty of having someone read out (our) son's injuries and the actions leading up to his death cannot be described...everything talked about is personal, he was loved by everyone he met.

"Garret was an organ donor, something he chose to be, we have comfort in the fact that he has helped other people by him making this decision."