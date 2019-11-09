Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The officer was hit on Wolverhampton Road, Oldbury, near Birchley Island

A special constable has been seriously injured after being hit by a car while he was at the scene of a separate crash.

The 52-year-old, of West Midlands Police, suffered multiple leg fractures and is undergoing surgery in hospital.

It happened on Wolverhampton Road, Oldbury, just after 22:30 GMT on Friday.

A 59-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving but has been released while inquiries continue.

The volunteer officer was working with a colleague when he was hit by the passing car.

West Midlands Police has urged witnesses to come forward.