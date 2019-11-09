West Midlands police officer hit by car while at scene of crash
A special constable has been seriously injured after being hit by a car while he was at the scene of a separate crash.
The 52-year-old, of West Midlands Police, suffered multiple leg fractures and is undergoing surgery in hospital.
It happened on Wolverhampton Road, Oldbury, just after 22:30 GMT on Friday.
A 59-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving but has been released while inquiries continue.
The volunteer officer was working with a colleague when he was hit by the passing car.
West Midlands Police has urged witnesses to come forward.