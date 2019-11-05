Image copyright Warwickshire Police Image caption Cain Jackson, 24, died at the scene on Meadow Road, Rugby, on 31 October

A man who died in a stabbing in Rugby has been named by police.

Cain Jackson, 24, died at the scene on Meadow Road at about 18:00 GMT on Thursday 31 October.

A 17-year-old boy, from Rugby, who can't be named because of his age, appeared before magistrates in Warwickshire on Monday charged with murder.

He was remanded in custody to appear before Warwick Crown Court on Wednesday.

Warwickshire Police said it is believed an altercation may have taken place in the bridge area of Parkfield Road at 17:10 GMT last Thursday.

A 16-year-old boy from Rugby arrested on Thursday on suspicion of murder was bailed while inquiries continue.

On Sunday, detectives arrested a 21-year-old woman from Rugby on suspicion of murder. She too has been bailed.

