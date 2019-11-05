Image copyright Highways England Image caption Highways England said the lorry had been carrying a hazardous substance

Part of the M6 motorway remains closed after a fire on a lorry trailer that was carrying a "hazardous substance".

The fire broke out early on Tuesday and has closed the southbound carriageway between junction two for the M69 and junction one at Rugby.

Highways England said specialist teams remain at the scene and are removing the contents of the lorry safely.

Drivers faced delays of about 15 minutes and congestion has spread for several miles.

Motorists were being advised to take the "hollow triangle" for the diversion route; exiting at junction two on to the M69 northbound to junction one, then on to the A5 eastbound to the A246 junction, travelling southbound to rejoin the M6 at junction one.

