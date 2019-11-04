Image copyright Warwickshire Police Image caption Harley Jackson's family said his 'smile lit up a room'

The family of an 11-year-old cyclist who died after a crash have paid tribute to their "beautiful boy".

Harley Jackson was out riding when he crashed with a car on Coleshill Road, Ansley Common, near Nuneaton, Warwickshire, on Saturday afternoon.

He was taken to hospital where he died. A man arrested in connection with the crash was released amid an investigation by Warwickshire Police.

Harley's family said no words could describe "the heartache".

A statement said: "Our beautiful boy aged just 11 years old, taken from us far too soon.

"We keep looking at the front door expecting you to run in.

"We love you son, we will miss you forever until our dying days."

Police said they were investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision and appealed for witnesses or anyone with relevant dash cam footage to contact them.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.