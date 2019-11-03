Image copyright Google Image caption The boy collided with a car while riding a bike in Coleshill Road, Ansley Common

An 11-year-old cyclist has been killed in a crash with a car.

The boy was on a bike when he collided with the car in Coleshill Road, Ansley Common, near Nuneaton, Warwickshire, at about 14:40 GMT on Saturday.

He was taken to University Hospital Coventry but was confirmed dead.

A man arrested in connection with the crash was later released while inquiries continue. The boy's family have been informed and are receiving support, officers said.

A spokesperson for Warwickshire Police urged any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact them.

