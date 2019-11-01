A man has died after being found fatally injured in Rugby.

Warwickshire Police said they were called to reports of a man with suspected stab injuries in Meadow Road at 18:00 GMT on Thursday.

He died at the scene and his next of kin have been informed, a spokesperson for the force said.

Two boys, aged 16 and 17, both from the town, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody.

Formal identification of the victim is yet to take place and a cordon remains on Meadow Road.

Det Supt Jon Marsden said: "We understand this will be concerning to the local community and officers will remain in the area to conduct inquiries and provide reassurance."

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.