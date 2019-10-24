Image caption Bubbles "is starting to look her age a bit," keepers said

A farm park has celebrated the 60th birthday of one of its donkeys.

Bubbles, said to be very much still in her hay-day, toasted her diamond donkey year with cake, carrots and a brush.

The little donkey, long in face and tooth, is smaller than most, her keeper at Warwickshire's Hatton Adventure World said, which "may be her secret".

The farm staff believe she may be the oldest donkey in the world, as the average lifespan for a donkey in captivity is about 40.

Manager Alice Latham said the jenny came to the farm with partner Squeak, who later died, and she now lives with toy-boy, Sonny.

Image copyright Hatton Adventure World Image caption Bubbles toasted another year with some cake and carrots

"She's starting to look her age a little bit but I don't think she looks too bad," Ms Latham said.

"She's smaller than the majority of our donkeys," she said. "So maybe that is her secret.

"She'll get a nice brush and a groom today and plenty of treats... I think she deserves to be spoilt."

