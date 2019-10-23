Image copyright Weest Midlands Police Image caption PC Chris Burnham suffered a fractured skull, a bleed on the brain and a shattered knee

A police officer who was injured when he was run over by car he tried to stop has been discharged from hospital, police have said.

PC Chris Burnham, of West Midlands Police, was struck in the Holbrooks area of Coventry on 25 September.

He suffered a fractured skull and a shattered knee.

Tekle Lennox, 37, has been charged with attempted murder, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance.

PC Burnham, who has been with the force for 25 years, spent a week in an induced coma due to his injuries but is now recovering at home.

In a statement, his wife thanked members of the public for their support, as well as NHS staff.

"Without their support, his recovery would not be as good as it is," she said.

She added: "He still has a long road of recovery ahead of him."

Mr Lennox, of no fixed address, is due to appear at Warwick Crown Court on 31 October.

