A 21-month-old girl is critically ill after a house fire.

The toddler was found "in an extremely serious condition" when emergency crews arrived at the blaze in Bedworth, Warwickshire on Sunday afternoon.

Warwickshire Police said a woman in her 30s was arrested on suspicion of neglect and later bailed.

Eight other people - including four children - were treated at the scene in Cattell Way.

The toddler was taken to the specialist trauma care centre at Birmingham Children's Hospital.

Det Ch Insp Tim Sharp said: "We've launched a thorough investigation into the fire and our thoughts are with the injured girl and her family at this time.

"We're appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time to get in touch, especially if they've got mobile phone or dash cam footage of the incident."

