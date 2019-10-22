Image caption Relationship lessons in primary schools are being reviewed amid complaints there is an age-inappropriate sexual component

A probe into relationships lessons that teach primary-age children about aspects of sexual development, including masturbation, has seen a council webpage taken down.

An MP told the Commons parts of Warwickshire County Council's All About Me programme were not age-appropriate.

From 2020, all primary schools are statutorily required to deliver relationship education.

The authority said it was considering comments and reviewing the lessons.

It said it took down its All About Me webpage as part of its process.

Rugby Conservative MP Mark Pawsey cited parents' concern in Parliament last week.

The council said the move was in response to wider feedback.

While the council has restricted public access to programme content, details remain on individual school websites, including Shrubland Street Primary - one of 83 county schools where All About Me is taught, according to the council.

The site says the programme is tailored to age groups, from reception to year six, and talks about personal relationships, emotions, gender stereotypes, and bodies. It increases focus on various aspects as children mature.

Lessons on bodies share the common theme that they belong to the individual and any contact that does not feel right should be reported.

As part of the teaching, year four pupils - aged eight and nine - consider "when it is appropriate to touch themselves, including self-stimulation".

For year five, lessons add wet dreams, erections and menstruation to the topics.

Shrubland Street and others have been approached to see whether parents have objected.

Further to relationship education in primaries, sex education will become compulsory in secondary schools from 2020. But Mr Pawsey said the line between them was being blurred.

He said he had been contacted by parents.

"I have been shown the parent handout for the All About Me programme and it appears that some of the content goes beyond the necessary relationship education and into sex education, which is inappropriate for young children," he said in a statement.

Not everyone agrees with Mr Pawsey's assessment.

A council spokesperson said: "These resources are fully researched, evidence-based and in line with the Department for Education guidelines.

"The council considers all comments carefully and so we will be reviewing this content."

The authority said in addition to the 83 schools already engaged in the project, 41 more had signed up for All About Me training.