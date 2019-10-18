Image copyright Google Image caption Dr Colin Gelder was working at a hospital in Coventry when he groped his colleague

A doctor who squeezed a nurse's bottom and then blamed his behaviour on a reaction to a pet-calming remedy has been suspended for two months.

Dr Colin Gelder was working at a hospital in Coventry when he groped his colleague and made inappropriate comments to another female worker.

A medical tribunal found his fitness to practise was impaired by his misconduct.

The suspension will give him "time to reflect" the tribunal service said.

In a previous hearing, the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service in Manchester heard the consultant in respiratory medicine at University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust squeezed a nurse's bottom as she carried out a ward round on 1 September 2017.

He also told another female colleague "you are sexy when you are cross". Both facts were admitted and found proved.

In evidence, Dr Gelder said he was "high" as a result of his reaction to the remedy, but the tribunal found his actions had been sexually motivated.

'Uncharacteristic'

Concluding its sanctions, the tribunal service said: "A suspension of two months would afford Dr Gelder time to further reflect, particularly on the finding of the sexual motivation.

"However, the tribunal determined not to order a review given this was an uncharacteristic isolated incident, at the lower end of the spectrum of cases involving sexual misconduct and there being a low risk [of] repetition."

It added the doctor's plans to return to work were "comprehensive, workable and realistic".

Dr Gelder has 28 days to appeal the decision before his period of suspension begins.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.