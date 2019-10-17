Image copyright Google Image caption University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust said an immediate investigation was launched

A doctor squeezed a nurse's bottom and then blamed his behaviour on a reaction to a pet-calming remedy, a medical tribunal has heard.

Dr Colin Gelder was working at a hospital in Coventry when he groped his colleague and also made inappropriate comments to another female worker.

The nurse said his actions had left her feeling "violated".

The tribunal found Dr Gelder's fitness to practise was impaired by reason of his misconduct.

'Sexy when you are cross'

The Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service tribunal in Manchester heard the consultant in respiratory medicine at University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust squeezed the nurse's bottom as she carried out a ward round on 1 September 2017.

He also told another female colleague, "Ms B", "you are sexy when you are cross", or words to that effect. Both facts were admitted and found proved.

In evidence, Dr Gelder said he was "high" and not "thinking rationally" as a result of his reaction to the remedy, but the tribunal found his actions had been sexually motivated.

Tribunal chair Jayne Wheat described it as "an uncharacteristic incident of fleeting sexual gratification".

She added: "He acknowledges his assertion that he may have had a reaction to Pet Remedy is not 'believed by everybody'. Yet he still relies on this as an explanation, in particular in his letter of apology to Ms B and in his evidence before this tribunal."

Dr Gelder, who was immediately excluded from work, has attended a professional boundaries course and written apologies to the women.

A University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust statement said: "As soon as these allegations came to light, we launched an immediate investigation and referred this individual to the General Medical Council."

The tribunal will now consider what sanction, if any, is appropriate.