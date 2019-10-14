Image copyright Warwickshire Police Image caption Mujdat Altuntas raped a girl in an alleyway

A man who raped a 14-year-old girl in an alleyway has been jailed.

Mujdat Altuntas grabbed the teenager while she was walking along Overslade Lane in Coventry on the evening of 17 July, Warwickshire Police said.

The 28-year-old's attack ended when he was disturbed by a member of the public, with the girl heading home to raise the alarm.

He will spend five years and three months in prison, serving the rest of his nine-year sentence on licence.

He had previously admitted rape and sexual assault at Warwick Crown Court, where he was sentenced on Friday.

In a victim impact statement, the girl said the attack had a "massive" effect on her and she no longer felt like the bright and bubbly person she once was.

"For weeks after the incident I couldn't go out. I was scared, convinced something further would happen," she said.

Altuntas, of Edmund Road, Coventry, was also ordered to sign the sex offenders' register.

