Image copyright West Midlands Poilice Image caption PC Christopher Burnham has been with West Midlands Police for 25 years and has a number of commendations

A police officer who was hit by a car is out of an induced coma and breathing unaided, his force has said.

PC Chris Burnham, 47, suffered a fractured skull and shattered knee in the Holbrooks area of Coventry on 25 September.

The officer's wife, with whom he has a 10-year-old son, has thanked the public for their support.

Tekle Lennox, 37, of no fixed address, has been charged with PC Burnham's attempted murder.

Mr Lennox, who is also charged with driving while disqualified and without insurance, will next appear at Warwick Crown Court on 31 October.

'Means so much'

West Midlands Police said PC Burnham remained in hospital but was breathing without the use of a ventilator.

In a statement, his wife said: "My son and I and all our family would like to say a big thank you to everyone for their kind messages, love and ongoing support.

"It means so much at such a difficult time.

"We're reading all the messages to him to spur him on in his recovery."

Ch Supt Mike O'Hara said: "This has been a hugely emotional and testing time for Chris, his family and his colleagues.

"We are in daily contact with Chris and Chris's wife and will do all we can to support them through this long and difficult journey."

A JustGiving page has also been set up to support PC Burnham's family.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.