A body has been found inside a car which was on fire in a lay-by.

Warwickshire Police said the vehicle was found on Spring Lane in Lapworth shortly before 11:30 BST.

The death is being treated as unexplained, with the road closed and a cordon in place as officers remain at the scene.

The force is appealing for anyone who travelled along the road on Friday morning, or may have seen a car in the area, to come forward.

