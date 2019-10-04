Coventry & Warwickshire

Body found in car burning in Lapworth lay-by

  • 4 October 2019
Spring Lane, Lapworth Image copyright Google
Image caption The body was found inside a car on fire in a lay-by on Spring Lane

A body has been found inside a car which was on fire in a lay-by.

Warwickshire Police said the vehicle was found on Spring Lane in Lapworth shortly before 11:30 BST.

The death is being treated as unexplained, with the road closed and a cordon in place as officers remain at the scene.

The force is appealing for anyone who travelled along the road on Friday morning, or may have seen a car in the area, to come forward.

