Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Fidel Glasgow, the grandson of The Specials singer Neville Staple, died after being stabbed in September last year

Four further men have been arrested after a second day of raids by police investigating the murder of Fidel Glasgow.

The 21-year-old died after being stabbed near Club M nightclub in Coventry on 1 September 2018.

West Midlands Police said the men, aged between 20-22, were detained in the city on Wednesday morning.

Mr Glasgow was the grandson of The Specials singer Neville Staple.

It brings the total number of arrests in connection with Mr Glasgow's murder to seven.

The men arrested on Wednesday are being questioned on suspicion of murder and violent disorder.

Two of them were also arrested on suspicion of drugs offences.

An additional two men, aged 20 and 22 from Coventry, were also detained on Wednesday over suspected drug offences after handing themselves in to police.

Three other men arrested on suspicion of Mr Glasgow's murder during raids in Coventry and Nuneaton on Tuesday have been released on bail.

"We are determined to bring Fidel's killer to justice and I hope our action over the last two days demonstrates this commitment," Det Insp Michelle Allen said.

