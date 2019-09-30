Image copyright West Midlands Poilice Image caption PC Christopher Burnham has been with West Midlands Police for 25 years and has a number of commendations

A man has appeared in court charged with the attempted murder of a police officer who was left seriously injured when he was hit by a car.

PC Christopher Burnham suffered a fractured skull and shattered knee when he was struck by the vehicle in Radford, Coventry, on Wednesday.

Tekle Lennox, 37, indicated to the court he would plead not guilty. He was remanded in custody.

He is also charged with driving while disqualified and without insurance.

Mr Lennox, of no fixed address, appeared at Coventry Magistrates' Court and will next appear at Warwick Crown Court on 31 October.

There was no application for bail.

