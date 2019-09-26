Image copyright West Midlands Police/family handout Image caption The officer faces a "long road to recovery" West Midlands Police said

A police officer who was injured in a hit-and-run while attempting to stop a car in Coventry has been named.

PC Christopher Burnham, 48, was struck by the Mini in Holbrook Lane, Radford, just after 14:45 BST on Wednesday.

He was taken to hospital with a fractured skull, a bleed on the brain and a shattered knee, West Midlands Police said.

Officers described what happened as a "heinous crime" and said the force is determined to catch the driver.

PC Burnham, who is married and has a 10-year-old son, has been with the force for 25 years and has "a number of commendations", officers said.

The driver involved in the crash "made off from the scene" and the car was found a short distance away. It will now be forensically examined, said police.

Officers have asked anyone who may have dashcam footage of what happened to come forward.

Image caption The officer was trying to stop a car in the Radford area of Coventry

Ch Supt Mike O'Hara, in charge of policing in Coventry, said: "It is completely unacceptable for a police officer to be injured in the line of duty.

"I've spent time with Chris and his wife in hospital today and it's clear he now faces a long road to recovery."

The officer's colleagues have been "left shocked and upset by what's happened" Ch Supt O'Hara added.

"Our priority remains with the wellbeing of the officer, his family and his colleagues and we will stop at nothing to locate the offender and bring him to justice for this heinous crime."

