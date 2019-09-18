Image copyright RSPCA Image caption A man was caught on CCTV throwing a cat 10ft in the air, the RSPCA said

A man who picked up a cat by its tail and threw it 10ft in a "sickening" attack is wanted for questioning.

CCTV captured the man leaning down to pet the animal before it was thrown in the air in Baker Avenue, Stratford-upon-Avon, at 17:00 BST on 29 August, the RSPCA said.

It is seeking to identify the person responsible for the "unprovoked and violent attack".

The welfare charity is appealing information.

RSPCA inspector Thea Kerrison said: "The man was seen picking up a cat and throwing it around 10ft into the air before the cat hits the pavement.

"Carrying out such an unprovoked and violent attack on a defenceless cat is sickening and it's important we track down the person responsible."

