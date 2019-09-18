Image caption Araial Ilustre returned to the site of his former family home in Rugby

A father has said it is "heartbreaking" to see his family home demolished after it partially collapsed.

The Ilustre family were not inside their rented house on Claremont Road, in Rugby, when the gable end of the property came down on 11 September.

Araial Ilustre said his family's life had been completely changed.

Among the rubble of their former home, he was able to find some of their belongings, including a shoe and his daughter's rag doll.

Image caption The house, on Claremont Road, has been demolished and the road reopened

After the collapse, NHS workers Araial, wife Mel and their three children, were found council accommodation with furniture provided by a charity.

Rugby Borough Council said an investigation had been launched into the cause of the collapse.

Martin Pitcher, from the estate agency that managed the property, said construction work had been taking place on the site next to the house, but the cause of the collapse was not yet known.

Mr Ilustre said he was "glad" his family was safe, but his children had been struggling with what happened.

"Everybody is in shock," he said.

"It is hard for the kids because the house that they know for five years is gone in an instant.

"We have made lots of memories here, in this house, and all of it lost now, or most of them lost now."

Image caption Mr Ilustre found his daughter's rag doll among the rubble

Mr Ilustre also extended his thanks to the community for the support it had given the family and said he hoped they would be able to "pay it forward" in future.

"It is really heartbreaking to come and see it at the moment," he added.

"And it happened all of a sudden, suddenly our lives changed."

Image caption The inside of the home could be seen after the gable end collapsed on 11 September

