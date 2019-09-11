Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption House collapses in Rugby in middle of night

A house collapsed overnight, leaving rooms exposed and debris and possessions strewn across a street.

The gable end of the property in Claremont Road, Rugby, Warwickshire fell down at about 02:00 BST.

The family who lives there were away at the time and were placed in a hotel after the collapse, but have now been found council accommodation.

Lisa Anslow, who lives nearby, described the scene as "devastating".

She said: "It wasn't too obvious from the front exterior of the property, obviously there were police and the area was cordoned off so I knew something had happened and I'd noticed pictures on Facebook.

"You can now see into the actual property from the inside which is quite devastating for the family that live there."

Image caption The family has been moved to temporary accommodation

Martin Pitcher, from Life Investments Estate Agency which manages the property, said it had arranged for the family to stay in a hotel and, because they are unable to get into their home, steps are being taken to help them.

"They are not able to access the site, so we are making sure they have all the basic amenities they need to try and take away some of the pain," he said.

Rugby Borough Council said its community advice and support team has spoken to the tenants who have now accepted an offer of accommodation.

A fundraising page has also been set up to help the family.

An investigation has been launched into the cause of the collapse, with a structural engineer set to assess the property.

Warwickshire Police confirmed it was also called to the scene.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.