Image caption The boy was remanded in custody after appearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court

A 16-year-old boy has appeared in court charged with terrorism offences.

The boy from Rugby, Warwickshire, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is accused of the commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism.

The charges, including collecting terrorism information, are allegedly linked to extreme right-wing activity.

The boy did not enter a plea during his appearance at Westminster Magistrates' Court and was remanded in custody until 4 October at the Old Bailey.

The teenager was arrested at his home on 3 September as part of a planned operation by the West Midlands Counter Terrorism Unit.

A 62-year-old man arrested at a separate address in Rugby remains on bail while inquiries continue.

