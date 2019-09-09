A 16-year-old boy has been charged with terrorism offences.

The boy, from Rugby, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested on 3 September from his home address during a pre-planned operation.

West Midlands Police said he was due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

A 62-year-old man also arrested on the same day at a separate address in Rugby remains on bail while inquiries continue.

The boy has been charged with the commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism, as well as six counts of collecting terrorism information.

