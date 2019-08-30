Surf hoping to be up in landlocked Midlands

Image copyright Emerge Surf

A £25m surfing park, with lagoon, could be built in the landlocked West Midlands if plans are approved.

Emerge Surf Birmingham, planned for a 15 acre site in nearby Coleshill, will also have a heated outdoor pool, surf school, shops and restaurants.

It aims to offer "a world class surfing experience for surfers of all levels".

The plans, which have the backing of Olympic and national governing body, Surfing England, will be considered by councillors by the end of the year.

Emerge Surf said the plans, which will go to North Warwickshire Borough Council, show construction commencing later this year and the park opening in spring 2021.

Image caption Steve Price said it was an 'incredibly exciting time in the development of surfing'

"We're confident that bringing a little slice of the ocean to Birmingham will deliver a positive social impact and boost mental and physical wellbeing," Steve Price, founder and CEO of Emerge Surf, said.

He said it was an "incredibly exciting time in the development of surfing" with the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics increasing levels of interest and participation.

A council spokesman confirmed the plans were expected to be formally lodged next week.

