Motorcyclist killed in Coventry car crash
- 24 August 2019
A motorcyclist has been killed in a crash with a car.
Officers were called to the crash at the junction of Grayswood Avenue and Dulverton Avenue in Coventry just after 08:30 BST.
A 38-year-old man was taken to hospital, but died soon after his arrival.
The driver of the Audi remained at the scene and was helping officers with their inquiries, West Midlands Police said.
