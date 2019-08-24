Image copyright Family handout Image caption Malcolm Turner was found collapsed inside a maisonette in Jenner Street

A man has been charged with murder over a flat fire in Coventry.

Malcolm Turner, 69, was found collapsed inside a maisonette in Jenner Street at about 04:25 BST on Tuesday.

Richard Newing, 43, is accused of murder and also arson with intent to endanger life in relation to another blaze in Foleshill Road the same day.

Mr Newing, from Iden Road, Hillfields, appeared at Warwickshire Justice Centre and was remanded in custody to appear there again on Tuesday, police said.

Mr Turner was pronounced dead at the scene with a post-mortem revealing he died as a result of smoke inhalation, West Midlands Police said.

