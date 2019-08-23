Image copyright Family handout Image caption Malcolm Turner was described as "an unassuming and generous man"

A 43-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who was killed in a suspected arson attack.

Malcolm Turner, 69, was found dead at his flat on Jenner Street in Coventry after the blaze on Tuesday.

A post-mortem examination found he died from smoke inhalation and police believe the fire spread to his home after his mobility scooter outside was deliberately torched.

A second man, 45, was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.

West Midlands Police said the two men were arrested overnight and are currently in custody.

The force is also examining the possibility the fire at Mr Turner's flat is connected to a series of smaller fires in the Foleshill area in recent weeks.

"We also understand there have been other small fires in the area in recent weeks, including rubbish and bin fires, a skip fire and another that damaged a wooden fence," Det Ch Insp Jim Munro said.

Mr Turner's family said he was an "unassuming and generous man" and a "kind, loving, son, brother and husband" who had suffered several strokes over the past years.

"It is hard to believe he has been taken from us in these circumstances," they said.

Police are appealing for any witnesses - particularly anyone with dashcam footage from the area at the time of the fire at about 04:30 BST - to come forward.

"Clearly lighting fires in residential areas is hugely reckless as the flames can be blown towards homes, putting property and lives at risk," Det Ch Insp Munro said.

"And we've seen this week it can have tragic consequences."

