Image caption The officer is based in Coventry, West Midlands Police said

A police officer has been charged with child grooming offences.

Sgt Stephen Shaw, 46, an officer based in Coventry, was arrested at his home on Thursday evening.

He is charged with attempting to cause/incite a female child under 13 to engage in sexual activity on 12 August 2019, and attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child between 18 and 22 August 2019.

He is due to appear before magistrates in Birmingham later.

The West Midlands force has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct over the matter.

