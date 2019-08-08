Image copyright Darren Faloona Image caption The smoke from the fire can be seen from nearby homes on Rolls Avenue

Elderly residents are being evacuated from a residential block which is on fire in Crewe.

Crews were called to a report of a fire in the roof at the Beechmere supported living complex shortly after 16:30 BST.

The block, in Rolls Avenue, is home to about 50 people over the age of 65, according to a recent report by the Care Quality Commission.

Police are assisting with the transportation of residents to an emergency refuge centre.

Cheshire Fire & Rescue said that 12 fire engines are in attendance and about 20 percent of the three-storey building is affected.

North West Ambulance Service confirmed it is also at the scene and assessing the situation.

It is not yet known whether anybody has been injured.

A number of road closures are in place and members of the public are being asked to avoid the area.

