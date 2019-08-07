Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was attacked on St James Lane in Willenhall

A woman was stabbed in the back twice by masked men in an attempted robbery.

West Midlands Police said the 18-year-old woman was with a friend in the Willenhall area of Coventry on Tuesday when they were approached by a group of about six men.

They demanded cash and jewellery before attacking the woman on St James Lane at about 14:30 BST.

She was taken to hospital with two stab wounds. The force said she was not seriously injured.

Investigations continue and the force has appealed for any witnesses to get in touch.

