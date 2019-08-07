Image copyright Nuneaton & Bedworth Virtual Neighbourhood Watch

Part of a former Co-op building has collapsed.

The building on Abbey Street in Nuneaton was bought by the borough council earlier this year and was in the process of being redeveloped.

Some debris from the building "has fallen on to the scaffolding, which has caused it to collapse against the building, within the safety exclusion zone", the authority said.

Nobody was injured when the brickwork came down at about 10:55 BST.

An area has been cordoned off and Warwickshire Police has asked people to avoid Abbey Street.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said a caller stated a building and scaffolding had collapsed and the fire service had taken charge "as the structure is still unsafe".

