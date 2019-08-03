Image caption Andy Webster said it would be great to be able to scratch his nose again

An appeal to raise £10,000 for a man who lost his arm in a farming accident has so far raised £22,000.

Friends and family have rallied around Andy Webster who lost his right arm when baling hay on a farm in Eathorpe, near Leamington Spa.

The farming community wants to raise the money for a bionic prosthetic currently only available in the US.

Mr Webster, 44, said the arm would be the best thing in the world but costs a lot of money.

"I could scratch my nose again, pick up a bag of feed without only using one arm and having to use my foot."

He lost his arm seven weeks ago but was back at work after just three weeks, which he said was down to just sheer frustration at having to sit around.

He said his surgeon had recommended the US-made arm but he needs to go for tests at the Royal Centre for Defence Medicine at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham before anything is decided.

His friend Allie Miles helped set up the fundraising campaign and said Mr Webster was one of life's good guys.

"We just wanted to give back and everybody has just jumped in and wanted to do the same thing," she said.

Mr Webster said he thought the reaction was "very strange as I only thought I was a little man in the world".

