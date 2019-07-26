Image copyright Paul Beard Image caption Dr Christopher Ball-Nossa was found to be in possession of more than 1,500 indecent images, stills and movies

A junior doctor has been struck off the medical register after indecent images of children were found on his laptop.

Dr Christopher Ball-Nossa was given a two-year community order at Warwick Crown Court in January after admitting six charges of making indecent images of children.

The Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service has ruled he be erased from the General Medical Council register.

Its panel found there remained a risk of "repetition" of the offence.

At the time of his arrest in June 2018, Ball-Nossa was working at University Hospital Coventry.

His sentencing hearing in court in January was told the 35-year-old's wife had raised concerns to police about material she found on his laptop when she borrowed it.

Police found 1,520 indecent images and movies on his laptop with some being category A, the most serious of images, the hearing was told.

Image copyright Google Image caption Ball-Nossa was living in Coventry and working at the University Hospital at the time of the offences

A report of the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service hearing said she had found similar images almost a decade ago, which he dismissed as "pop-ups".

It said a copy of his pre-sentence report revealed he admitted to having "inappropriate thoughts" from the age of 17.

The panel dismissed Ball-Nossa's claims he viewed the images not for "sexual gratification" but as a way to "calm himself", adding he had given no evidence of how he would avoid viewing them in future stressful situations.

In his witness statement, Ball-Nossa apologised and expressed regret for his actions, the report said.

But, the panel found, although the apology was a "step in the right direction" it had "come very late in the day".

Although rehabilitation requirements were imposed as part of his sentence, remediation will be a "long and hard process" so there remains a "risk of repetition", it added.

Ball-Nossa was previously ordered to register as a sex offender for 10 years and made subject to a sexual harm prevention order for the same period.

