Image caption Mujdat Altuntas appeared at Leamington Spa Magistrates' Court which sits at Warwickshire Justice Centre

A man has been charged with raping a 14-year-old girl.

She was attacked in an alleyway off Overslade Lane, Rugby, at about 19:45 BST on Wednesday.

Mujdat Altuntas, 28, from Coventry, appeared at Leamington Spa Magistrates' Court earlier and was remanded to appear before crown court on 22 August.

Mr Altuntas, of Edmund Road, was arrested in Bedfordshire on Friday night, according to the Warwickshire force.

