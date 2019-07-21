Image copyright Google Image caption The teenager was shot as he stood outside McDonald's in Coventry city centre

A 15-year-old boy is being treated for potentially life-changing injuries after he was shot outside a McDonald's.

Police believe shots were fired from a motorbike carrying "a number of people" on Cross Cheaping in Coventry city centre at about 23:10 BST on Saturday.

Detectives are investigating links to two other incidents at about the same time after a knife was recovered from a Cosy Club bar nearby.

West Midlands Police is treating the shooting as attempted murder.

The force said a second person, believed to be about 20, who was standing near the shot teenager was also hurt but not seriously.

"This was an appalling and reckless attack in a part of the city centre which was busy with people enjoying nights out," Det Insp Harjit Ubhi said.

Image copyright Google Image caption A second incident where a knife was found at Cosy Club may be connected, police said

In a third incident, an 18-year-old man was robbed a five minute walk away outside The Litten Tree pub on Warwick Road.

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon, in connection with the knife that was recovered from a bag in Cosy Club on Cathedral Lanes about 20 minutes after the shooting.

Police said there would be an increased presence in the city centre to reassure people.

Detectives are examining CCTV and have appealed for any witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage to contact them.

