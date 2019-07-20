Image copyright Myton Hospice Image caption The Butterfly Effect was inspired by the Tower of London's poppy display in 2014

One thousand metal butterflies have been installed at Coventry Cathedral in a bid to raise £50,000 for local hospices.

'The Butterfly Effect' was devised by Myton Hospices, inspired by the Tower of London's poppy display in 2014.

Each butterfly was woven into the display by hand and represents someone who lost their life to terminal illness.

They are being sold as part of the fundraiser for end-of-life care.

Image copyright Myton Hospice Image caption The charity hopes to raise £50,000 from the display

Myton Hospices has centres in Coventry, Warwick and Rugby.

Actress Holly Matthews backed the campaign after her husband Ross Blair died at the charity's hospice in Warwick in 2017 at the age of 32.

She said the hospice "provided a safe place for my young family" and "enabled me to be a wife again - to be there for the small flitting moments of Ross being Ross".

Image copyright Holly Matthews Image caption Ross Blair died in 2017, leaving behind two daughters aged four and six

Image caption The installation will be at Coventry Cathedral until 2 August

The butterflies will be on display until 2 August.

