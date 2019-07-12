Coventry & Warwickshire

Two women 'seriously injured' in Bulkington dog attack

  • 12 July 2019
Neale Close, Bulkington Image copyright Google
Image caption Emergency Services were called to this street in Bulkington

Two women have suffered serious injuries to their arms and legs after being attacked by a dog, police said.

Emergency services were called to Neale Close in Bulkington, Warwickshire, at about 11:00 BST.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said both women were treated at the scene before being taken to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire with serious injuries.

Warwickshire Police said a bullmastiff dog was seized by officers.

