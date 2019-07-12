Two women 'seriously injured' in Bulkington dog attack
Two women have suffered serious injuries to their arms and legs after being attacked by a dog, police said.
Emergency services were called to Neale Close in Bulkington, Warwickshire, at about 11:00 BST.
West Midlands Ambulance Service said both women were treated at the scene before being taken to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire with serious injuries.
Warwickshire Police said a bullmastiff dog was seized by officers.
