Twenty people were found in the back of a van stopped by officers, police have said.

The driver, 24, from Coventry, was initially stopped for dangerous driving on Warwick Road, Stratford-upon-Avon, on 5 July.

Officers then discovered the non-English speakers in his Ford Transit.

The man was held on suspicion of human trafficking and slavery, servitude and forced or compulsory labour, and dangerous driving.

He has since been released under investigation and West Midlands Police, the force leading the investigation, said inquiries are continuing.

